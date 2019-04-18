Mary Lynn-McQuarrie named queen of the butter tarts

GORDON – It was a very sweet day in Gordon/Barrie Island, especially for the judges at the butter tart competition held this past Saturday.

The butter tart competition was held as part of the pancake breakfast event, all organized by the Gordon/Barrie Island culture and recreation committee.

“We have to give a very large thank you to our four judges here today,” said Marian Hester, who was master of ceremonies for the butter tart competition. “The judges had a very large task today in judging all the butter tart entries.”

- Advertisement -

“It was a tough competition,” stated Ms. Hester, noting “this is the first time we have held a butter tart judging competition and it turned out great; we had a total of nine entrants.”

The four judges included Jane Pummell, Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing MP Carol Hughes, Bill Clark and Oliver Runnalls.

Ms. Hester said the final judging, “was very close. Our grand prize winner is Mary Lynn-McQuarrie.” She then presented the second place prize to Irene Purvis, third place prize to Alexis Lewis, and the prize for fourth, which was actually a tie between Lorraine McDonald and Andrea Lewis.

“We have a fantastic culture and recreation committee,” said Ms. Hester who added that “Jill Patterson came up with the idea for the butter tart competition.”

And during the morning hours a pancake breakfast with sausages, whipped cream, maple syrup and blueberries was served by several volunteer members of the community. Several people who enjoyed the breakfast then later toured the Maple Ridge Farm sugar shack, owned by Brian Bainborough.