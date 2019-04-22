MARY ELLEN BAILEY

When a star dies, its light continues to shine across the universe for millenniums. Mary Ellen Bailey passed away on April 16, 2019 at the Manitoulin Health Centre at the age of 72, after a short battle with cancer. But the lives she touched will continue to be brightened by her light forever and ever. Predeceased by her husband Douglas. Loving mother of Connie Lynn (predeceased) and Martin (wife Janine). Will be missed by her grandchildren Zophia, Elim, Emmett, and Loki, and by all the loving family and friends that she collected during the course of her life. A Celebration of Life will be held in July in the garden she loved so much, with all invited to attend.