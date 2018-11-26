MARY ANN MCCUTCHEON ( nee Dryden)

Mary Ann McCutcheon (Dryden) passed away peacefully at the Gore Bay Lodge on November 23, 2018 surrounded by family. If you were to pick a word to describe Mary Ann it would be ‘Mindemoya.’ Mary Ann was Mindemoya, its very heart and soul and she served it with unwavering wisdom, strength, and with a continuing ability to be the voice of reason in any situation, whether it be during council or curling club meetings, volunteering / community events or even just every day discussion. Mary Ann was a kind and very giving person, always involved in the community, whether as clerk for the township, Justice of the Peace or simply volunteering, she was there, ready to lend a helping hand to everyone in need, no matter who they were. She was a pillar of strength to both stranger and family alike, with an ability to preserve that few could ever match, though she was far too modest to have ever accepted the praise from any who gave it. As much as Mary Ann loved Mindemoya, it fell second to her love for her family. She took so much pride in her children and grandchildren, teaching them how to golf and curl. There were never enough McCutcheon / Dryden family gatherings. She particularly enjoyed triumphing at family euchre tournaments, but insisted they played by “Manitoulin” or “Mary Ann’s” rules. While we are sad that she is gone, we are glad that she is finally at peace, once again reunited with the love of her life who has been patiently waiting for her arrival. Survived by son Terry (Judy) McCutcheon and Cathy Perkins. She will be missed by sister Betty Jean Bailey, sister-in-laws Marilyn McFadden and Sally White, and sons- in-law Dave Perkins and Arran Campbell. She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Meghan (Dylan) Kroetsh, Cailey McCutcheon (Lorenzo), Cassie (Kurtis) Noble, Corey (Lucie) McCutcheon, Leeann Perkins, Delaney Campbell, Sara Perkins, and great grandchildren Annabelle Kroetch, Blair and Archie Noble, and Ben and James McCutcheon. Predeceased by her beloved husband Harold, parents Andrew and Grace (Caddel) Dryden, daughter Sandy Campbell, brother Douglas Dryden and brother in law Glendon Bailey. A private ceremony will be held at the Mindemoya Cemetery for the family May 12, 2019. We would like to extend special thanks to the Gore Bay Lodge for the excellent care they provided during Mary Ann’s stay. Donations to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary, the Alzheimer’s Society of Canada, and the Breast Cancer Society of Canada may be made as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneral.ca.

