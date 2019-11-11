MARY AGNES LORRAINE TRUDEAU (PELTIER)

January 25,1941-November 6, 2019

In Loving Memory of Mary Agnes Lorraine Trudeau (Peltier), January 25,1941 to November 6, 2019. After a brief and courageous battle with cancer, Lor died peacefully at her home surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 78 years of age. Predeceased by beloved husband Francis Trudeau (Frank). Survived by life partner Donald (Scotty) Odjig, loving sons Raymond and life partner Dawn, Robert and wife Lynda, and special children Robin (husband Tom), Stephen (wife Sarah), Dondi (predeceased), Michael (wife Adrienne), Alison and Derek. Also lovingly remembered by her cherished siblings: Evelyn Corbiere and life partner Ted Pearson, Robert Corbiere, Walter Peltier (predeceased) and wife May Jeanette Assinewai, Ron (Junior) (predeceased), Regina Lewis and husband Glen. Lor is also lovingly remembered by Skylar, Drake, and many more grandchildren, great-grandchildren and beloved by many nieces and nephews. Her memory is also fondly cherished by special sisters, Marjorie Trudeau and Patricia Ryan (husband Patrick). Lor had been a Registered Nursing Assistant and worked at hospitals in Sudbury and Elliot Lake prior to husband Frank’s passing. She relocated back to Wikwemikong, where she later resumed work as an Education Assistant at Wabanung School. She enjoyed countless great times with family and friends at home, Caribbean vacations with her loving partner Scotty and friends and in retirement spending winters golfing in Florida. Lor was an excellent cook and silently signaled her love for family with amazing dinners and large family get-togethers. Firmly believing in fitness and nutrition, she was often seen walking throughout the village and had a daily goal of 25,000 steps. Lor was also a skilled golfer having won many tournaments, including once winning the Ladies Championships at all three Manitoulin courses in the same summer. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Rainbow Ridge Golf Course on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from noon to 4 pm, and all friends and family are invited to attend this special memorial.