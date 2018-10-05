In Loving Memory of Marvin Raymond Julius Pangowish, August 29, 1958 – September 30, 2018. Marvin is survived by his loving God children Adrayn, Connie and Darius Pangowish. Beloved brother of Virginia, Stephen, Timothy, Ron (Yvonne), Jennifer (Richard) all of Wikwemikong, Marlene, Connie (Robert) of Sudbury, Philip (Kim) of Moncton and Rebecca (Wolf) of Nipigon and predeceased by Felix and James Jr.. Dear son of James and Jane Pangowish (both predeceased). Survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and his cousins and friends. Marvin enjoyed the great outdoors, he lived while he was able in what was called the “Treehouse”. He loved living close to the outdoors and he was a carpenter and jack of all trades. Marvin enjoyed boating, fishing and being with family and generally having a good time with friends. He enjoyed his country music especially his favourites “Who the f–k is Alice” and “People are Crazy” and his country classics and country gospel. Marvin always had fun and would make you laugh with his witty jokes and humour. He would lend that helping hand when he was able, a man of few words but when spoken you would listen. He will be missed by all who knew him well. He was short and sweet. Rested at 8 Pangowish Road, Wikwemikong, Ontario on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 after 2 pm. Funeral Mass was in Holy Cross Mission, 2525 Wikwemikong Way, Wikwemikong, ON P0P 2J0 on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at 11 am. Cremation at the Park Lawn Crematorium with arrangements entrusted to the Lougheed Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -