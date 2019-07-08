MARTIN DIAMOND CLARK

Sunrise, February 23, 1960 – Sunset June 16, 2019

He built. He built a home, he built a family, he built many friendships; he built everlasting memories. He was a builder of many things and has accomplished very much in his life. He did for anyone, he would come by as he aspired to be a generous man. As his youngest daughter, that is how I will remember my father. -Marissa

