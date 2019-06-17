MARISA MARTIN

June 24, 1939 – June 12, 2019

Marisa Martin, born June 24, 1939, of Sudbury, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 12, 2019. She is survived by her brother (Livio) and sister (Cesira). Her children: Victor, Renzo (Carole Anne Piccinin), Elena, and Martin (Hiyam Jibry). Grandchildren: Matteo, Cesare, Sarra and Isabella, and is predeceased by her daughter, Laura (1968). Marisa loved her many years spent at Lake Nepewassi and Manitoulin Island family camps and her countless adventures with family and friends. Marisa will be remembered for her insatiable love of nature, enjoying the company of friends and family, reading, adoring her kids and grand-kids, and relishing and sharing her delicious home-cooked meals. Marisa was strong and confident in her convictions and progressive thinking. As a determined teenager, she proudly saved up enough money by the time she was 20 to take herself and her mother to Italy to meet and visit her many relatives. Marisa travelled to various parts of the world and hosted countless travelers at her beloved Manitoulin Island B&B. Her definition of success was “pursuing goals as best as you could”. She exuded both a spirit for life and card-playing, which was evident to everyone she met. In her later years, Marisa enjoyed time at Martin’s Paudash Lake Cottage and in hockey arenas watching her grandchildren play and grow. We’ll miss you greatly, Mom! Your spirit and kindness will be always remembered and carried on by your children and grandchildren.