MARION GRACE IRWIN

(née Howey)

March 10, 1930 – June 8, 2020

Marion passed away peacefully in the Palliative Care Unit at the Manitoulin Health Centre in Little Current, Ontario. Predeceased by her parents Harley Howey (1956) and Vivian Howey (née McCurdy) and husband Harold Irwin (1993). Marion was born in Eden, ON, the eldest sister of Marjorie Coyle (Gordon, predeceased) and Margaret Watson (John). Remembered with love by her daughter Elizabeth (née Schweizer); son-in-law Bernard Prinzen and grandchildren Heidi Hebert (Jesse), Joseph Prinzen (Rachael), Melody Logan (Seth), Faith Speelman (Jason), Sara Liscombe (Aaron), Benjamin Prinzen (Madi), Jonathan Prinzen (Emily) and Bethany Madsgaard (Dane), as well as 15 great-grandchildren. Marion began her school teaching career at age 19 in a one-room schoolhouse. She retired from teaching in 1985, finishing her career at Mindemoya Public School. Marion taught us a lot by her example such as the following: 1. Attending church weekly starts your week off right. 2. People are very interesting and you can make friends with anyone. 3. Taking a trip now and then changes your perspective on life. 4. Everyone needs music in their lives and 5. Spending time with family is a must! A special thank you to Dr. Barss and Dr. Nelson and the wonderful nurses at the Manitoulin Health Centre for your amazing care of and kindness to Marion. A family funeral service was held for Marion on June 13, 2020 at the Steele Funeral Home, Moira Street Chapel (613-968-2273), and the internment took place at the Tillsonburg Cemetary on June 15, 2020. Donations in Marion’s memory may be made to DayStar Native Outreach, Box 40, Manitowaning, ON, P0P 1N0 or by e-transfer to admin@DayStarNativeOoutreach.com or Gideon Memorial Bibles.