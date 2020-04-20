MARILYN (LYN) JANE COMEAU

(NEE PELLOW)

Marilyn (Lyn) Jane Comeau (nee Pellow), age 71, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020 with her loving husband by her side. She was born April 4, 1949 in Chapleau,

Ontario to Patricia (nee Good) and Elmer Pellow. Lyn is survived by her husband Al Comeau (Prince George); her children Krista Third (Jessica) of Toronto and David Third (Jody) of Sudbury; sister Janet Purdy (Bob) of

Manitowaning; and brother Dave Pellow (Kirsty) of Smithers. She is also survived by her grandchildren Molly Gladstone, Sydney Third and Tyler Third; many cousins, nieces, nephews; Al’s children Michele (Jan) of Whistler and Scott (Marieve) Comeau and children Elia and

Alexandre of North Vancouver; Al’s siblings Marian, Carol and Michael (Coleen) and families; and many friends. Lyn was predeceased by her mother and stepfather, Patricia and Frank Sejtka; her father Elmer Pellow; and her daughter, Lisa Gladstone. Lyn lived a full life helping and protecting children in her career as a social worker. She was a lifelong learner and was committed to enhancing her knowledge through education as she completed her Masters in Social Work in 1996. As a loving wife and mother of three, Lyn was happiest when surrounded by her family and friends. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with their beloved dog, Maggie. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date. Donations in lieu of flowers to Children’s Aid Foundation of Canada.