MARIE LOVE

Marie Love passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in her 74th year. Beloved mother of Scott Love and Amanda (Tristan) Ford. Cherished grandmother of Cooper and Parker. Marie will be sadly missed by her brother Bill (Anne) Lanktree, sisters Eunice (Ben) Wilson, Lois (Jim) McCormick, June (Lorne) Hamm, Jeananne (Shelley) Thibault, brothers-in-law Charlie (Diane) Love, Hal (Janice) Love, Ed (Sandra) Love, Mark (Lynn) Love, sisters-in-law Marilyn (Gord) Clarke, Carol Love and Sharon Lanktree, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her husband Mike, parents Donald and Jean (Bowser) Lanktree, brothers Morris and Kenneth, sister Aileen (Henry), brothers-in-law Jack and Tony (Kathy) and sisters-in-law Wilma Metcalfe and Linda Love. At Marie’s request, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary as expressions of sympathy and may be made through SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.