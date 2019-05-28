MARIE LOUISE SHAWANA

“MARY LOU”

April 15, 1929 – May 16, 2019

In Loving Memory of Marie Louise Shawana “Mary Lou” April 15, 1929 to May 16, 2019. Mary Lou is predeceased by loving husband Al Shawana. Devoted mother to Jeff Shawana, Phil Dahdona and Rose (Billy Jack) Verret. Predeceased by children Earl Shawana, John McKenzie and Dorothy Cardinal. Doting Grandma to Brandon Shawana.

Funeral Mass was Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11am at Holy Cross Mission. Burial was at Holy Cross Cemetery with the feast at Wikwemikong Arena.