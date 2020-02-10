MARIE-HELENE MCKAY

(nee Cormier)

November 25, 1923 – January 24, 2020

In loving memory of Marie-Helene McKay, aka The Birdy Grandma, from Cocagne, New Brunswick, born November 25, 1923 who passed away January 24, 2020. Lovingly remembered by family and friends. Wife of Captain Wm. McKay (predeceased 1997) from Falkirk, Scotland; special friend of Hal Spurell (predeceased 2008); mother of Robert McKay of North Bay and Diane Longmuir (nee McKay) of Evansville. Grandma to seven granddaughters: Jennifer, Lisa, Kristin, Kyla, Robin, Christine and Samantha. Great-grandma to Corey Pearson, son of Lisa Pearson (nee Longmuir) and Curtis Pearson of Evansville. Cremation has taken place. Memorial service in July 2020 at Jerritt Funeral Home, 660 Kennedy Road, Scarborough, Ontario. Interment at Pine Hills Cemetery, 625 Birchmount Road, Scarborough, Ontario.