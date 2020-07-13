MARGUERITE PELTIER

(NEE BOWERMAN)

May 6, 1936 to July 8, 2020

In loving memory of Marguerite (Bowerman) Peltier, born to Grenville and Rosie Bowerman. Beloved wife of Herman Peltier (predeceased). Loved Mom to Sharlene (Bob) MacDonald and Cindy (Kevin) Printup. Loved by her grandsons Justin and Corey MacDonald, James, Lawrence and William Peltier Printup, great-granddaughter Justina and great-grandson Sylus MacDonald. Sister of Rona (George predeceased) Collins, Wilda (Brian predeceased) Hunter, Doreen and Tom Wright (both predeceased), Angus (Bud) and Isabelle Bowerman (both predeceased), Linda and ML Sapp (both predeceased). Sister-in-law to Lillian Peltier (Dean) and Loretta Peltier (Leo). Aunt to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Former co-owner of The Villager Gift Shop in Manitowaning and worked at the Mastins and Stedman stores in Manitowaning. Marguerite loved knitting, crocheting and baking (especially for the Kittie Bake Sales). Cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service to take place at a later date. Donations can be made to Island Animal Hospital c/o Fixing Our Felines or a registered charity of your choice.