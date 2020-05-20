MARGARET “PEGGI” CALDER

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of “Peggi” Margaret (nee Racey) Calder at her home in Dunvegan, Ontario, on May 12, 2020, at the age of 75. Beloved wife for 50 years to the late William “Bill” Calder. Loving mother to Byron (Samantha Schofield) and Kathie (Steven Nunn). Proud grandmother to Corra and Hana Nunn of Coquitlam, British Columbia and step-grandson James Weller of South Glengarry, Ontario. Cherished sister to Frances Racey of British Columbia and Gordon (Sheena) Racey of Quebec, sister-in-law to Murray (Didi) and Robert Calder, both of Quebec. Will be missed by many nieces and nephews from multiple generations, as well as a wide range of extended family and friends. Predeceased by her parents Arthur Racey and Elizabeth “Betty” Wickson. Funeral arrangements under the care and direction of the Munro and Morris Funeral Homes Ltd., 114 Main St. Alexandria (613) 525-2772. Peggi’s final resting place will be in Paris, Ontario, as well as a memorial marker with Bill in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia and in British Columbia for family and friends to stay connected. A memorial service will be planned and announced once gathering restrictions have been lifted. Keeping with Peggi’s continued support for local history and her love of nature, the family is requesting all charitable donations in Peggi’s memory be sent to the Glengarry Pioneer Museum via their website at http://GlenGarryPioneerMuseum.ca/museum-donations/ or by mail at 1645 County Road 30, Dunvegan, ON K0C 1J0 and/or the Vankleek Hill and District Nature Society by mail at PO Box 366, Vankleek Hill, ON K0B 1R0. As a Memorial to Peggi a tree will be planted in a memory woods. A tree grows – memories live. Condolences may be made online at www.MunroMorris.com.