MARGARET CLAIRE BELL
(NEE MCPHEE)
July 17, 1933 – April 29, 2020
Margaret Claire Bell (nee McPhee)
passed peacefully at the
Manitoulin Health Centre Mindemoya
on the early morning of April 29, 2020
at the age of 86 years. Dearly beloved
wife of the late Melvin Bell. Loving
mother and best friend of Rick (Chris)
Bell of Hamilton, Sharon Prior of Gore
Bay and Annette (Wendell) Clarke of Gore Bay. The
absolute best and doting, loving and proud Grandma to
Leeanne (Kevin) Woestenenk of Gore Bay, Cory (Sherry)
Prior of Espanola, Jodi Bell Kavanagh of Hamilton, Ashley
(Adam) Batman of Peterborough and Caitlin (Cody) Clarke
of Fort McMurray, Alberta. Proud Nana of Connor and
Hannah Woestenenk, Paige, Cooper and Ava Prior, Isla and
Heath Batman and Jocelyn Van Haren. She will be sadly
missed by sisters-in-law Nancy McPhee Lewis and Mary
Bell, and sisters by heart Darlene Whealy, Jessie Bell and
Ginger Morrison. Predeceased by her parents Scott and
Margaret McPhee, son-in-law Andy Prior, sisters Dorothy
McMillan and Marjorie Vanhorne, brothers Jim McPhee and
Murray McPhee, brothers-in-law Laverne McMillan, Ozzie
Vanhorne, Ron Bell and Jarvis Bell. She will also be missed
dearly by so many great friends, nieces, nephews and
cousins. At Claire’s request, there will be no visitation or
funeral service. Cremation has taken place. A burial will be
held at a later date in Burpee Mills Cemetery. Memorial
donations may be made to the Gore Bay Rotary Club (Gore
Bay Medical Centre) or the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary
as expressions of sympathy and may be made through
www.SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.