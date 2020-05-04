MARGARET CLAIRE BELL

(NEE MCPHEE)

July 17, 1933 – April 29, 2020

Margaret Claire Bell (nee McPhee)

passed peacefully at the

Manitoulin Health Centre Mindemoya

on the early morning of April 29, 2020

at the age of 86 years. Dearly beloved

wife of the late Melvin Bell. Loving

mother and best friend of Rick (Chris)

Bell of Hamilton, Sharon Prior of Gore

Bay and Annette (Wendell) Clarke of Gore Bay. The

absolute best and doting, loving and proud Grandma to

Leeanne (Kevin) Woestenenk of Gore Bay, Cory (Sherry)

Prior of Espanola, Jodi Bell Kavanagh of Hamilton, Ashley

(Adam) Batman of Peterborough and Caitlin (Cody) Clarke

of Fort McMurray, Alberta. Proud Nana of Connor and

Hannah Woestenenk, Paige, Cooper and Ava Prior, Isla and

Heath Batman and Jocelyn Van Haren. She will be sadly

missed by sisters-in-law Nancy McPhee Lewis and Mary

Bell, and sisters by heart Darlene Whealy, Jessie Bell and

Ginger Morrison. Predeceased by her parents Scott and

Margaret McPhee, son-in-law Andy Prior, sisters Dorothy

McMillan and Marjorie Vanhorne, brothers Jim McPhee and

Murray McPhee, brothers-in-law Laverne McMillan, Ozzie

Vanhorne, Ron Bell and Jarvis Bell. She will also be missed

dearly by so many great friends, nieces, nephews and

cousins. At Claire’s request, there will be no visitation or

funeral service. Cremation has taken place. A burial will be

held at a later date in Burpee Mills Cemetery. Memorial

donations may be made to the Gore Bay Rotary Club (Gore

Bay Medical Centre) or the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary

as expressions of sympathy and may be made through

www.SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.