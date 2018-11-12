Margaret Audrey Shawana has journeyed peacefully through the western door on November 5, 2018 surrounded by her children at Sudbury Health Sciences North at the age of 65. Special friend of Eric Eirnerson. Loved mother of Gabriel Scott Trudeau, Elaine Trudeau (Ed), Romeo Trudeau, Jacob Trudeau, Janey Trudeau (Dennis). Predeceased by parents Mary Jane and William Shawana. Dear sister to Robert Shawana (predeceased) (Annie), Adam Shawana (Donna), Shirley Shawana, Violet Shawana (predeceased), Carol Clark (predeceased), Arlene Pheasant (Patrick), Lourda Shawana, Gail Shawana. Godmother to Connie Shawana and Bonnie Trudeau. She will be sadly missed by many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Margaret was a great teacher and a strong lady who fought through many battles throughout her life. She was known as “Lady” to everyone. Lady had a loving, giving and a caring heart, she welcomed everyone into her home. She loved the company of her friends, her children’s friends and most of all her children, brothers and sisters. Family and friends will gather at St Ignatius Church, Buzwah from 2 pm on Thursday, November 8, 2018.Funeral Mass 11 am at Holy Cross Mission, Saturday, November 10, 2018. Burial at Wikwemikong Cemetery. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.

