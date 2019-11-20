Manor seeking volunteers for one-on-one time with residents

LITTLE CURRENT – The Manitoulin Centennial Manor is looking for volunteers who can spare some of their time to the residents of the long-term care facility.

Manor Activities Director Julie Omnet explained that many of the residents are “high functioning” but are dealing with loss of eyesight that keeps them from doing the things they love, like reading.

As anyone who has dealings with the Manor knows, Ms. Omnet has a full slate of activities for the occupants to enjoy, but between herself and her assistant, that means her one-on-one time with her charges can be limited. Ms. Omnet would love nothing more than to spend more quality time with the residents, but this would mean a decline in the number of activities she could offer.

“It’s like a double-edged sword,” she acknowledged.

In the summer, Ms. Omnet had a co-op student as well as a summer student, which made a huge difference, but both of these positions are now finished.

The activities director has approached Manitoulin Secondary School in search of students who may need their volunteer hours to come and read with the residents and she hopes to find those who may be newly retired who would also like to offer up some of their time.

“I’m looking for any time commitment,” she added. “I’m not going to have a schedule. You come in on your own time, but I will give you guidance as to a certain resident’s routines and what times might work best for them.”

“Some people here don’t have any family,” she continued.

Having someone come in and read a chapter or two of a favourite author or the news from The Expositor and Recorder can make all the difference in the world for many of the Manor’s residents, Ms. Omnet explained, with the added benefits of helping maintain memory function, promoting relaxation and can aid in sleep. Additionally, this companionship helps to stave off depression, which some residents face.

For more information or to volunteer your time, contact Ms. Omnet at 705-368-2710 ext. 322 or email jomnet@extendicare.com.