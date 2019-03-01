Manor board chair provides some good, and not so good news

LITTLE CURRENT—The Manitoulin Centennial Manor is starting the year off on a high note in terms of its finances, according to the chair of its board of directors.

“In regards to our budget for this year, we had a very small surplus for the month, ending January 31,” Pat MacDonald, manor board chair, told the Recorder after a meeting last week. “It’s nice to start the year with a small surplus after the first month.”

In some not so positive news, Ms. MacDonald reported that the board had applied to the Trillium Fund for funding to replace windows in the building, but the application was turned down. “The idea was to replace the old windows with new ones, something that has never been done in all the years the Manor has been operating.”

“We’re going to try again with another funding application when another round of funding has started,” said Ms. MacDonald.

In terms of fundraising for new carpeting in areas of the Manor, “the fundraising is going extremely well. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) held a curling bonspiel recently to raise funds and donated $1,600 to the Manor for the carpeting project (for the facility), which was extremely helpful,” said Ms. MacDonald. She explained a total of $77,372.51 has been raised in the Tree of Lights campaign which she indicated is a year-round campaign.

“Our target is to raise $100,000 for the carpeting project and we are planning to carry out the work in the summer,” said Ms. MacDonald. She pointed out the fundraising project is being spearheaded by, “Wendy Gauthier is a very committed worker who gives up a lot of her time to raise funds for the Manor.”

Ms. MacDonald reported on the improvements that have been made to the palliative care room in the Manor. “The Manor Auxiliary made funds available to improve the sitting room, with a television, refrigerator and a Lazy-Boy chair. The room will be fully equipped for a resident and their family. We acknowledge what the auxiliary had done in terms of fundraising and providing funds to this project.”

Ms. MacDonald noted that in March the Manor will be reviewing its strategic direction for meeting with Island municipalities in May-June, after the audited statements have gone out. “The board had indicated in a meeting last fall with the municipalities that we would be meeting with them and we are planning to do that to provide them with up to date information.”