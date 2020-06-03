Manitoulin Transport Opens New Terminal Building in The Pas, Manitoba

Toronto, ON — June 3, 2020 — Manitoulin Transport announced today the opening of its new transportation terminal located at 36 Industrial Road, The Pas, Manitoba. The new, purpose-built terminal replaces the existing location at 1415 Halcrow Avenue, The Pas, MB.

“This new terminal demonstrates Manitoulin’s commitment to The Pas and surrounding areas and to Canada’s smaller communities in general,” said Jeff King, president, Manitoulin Transport. “Manitoulin was founded in a small town, and we have always been acutely aware of the important role they play in the flow of commerce across Canada. Only by providing coverage across smaller communities and urban areas can a transportation provider be truly national. We will continue to provide smaller towns with access to the same reliable service offerings, technology, various types of transportation equipment, customer service, and dedicated sales representatives that we do in larger urban areas. Also, we will continue to expand our offerings in smaller communities as customer needs dictate. The Pas, Snow Lake, Flin Flon, and Creighton are all serviced overnight from Winnipeg and Brandon.”

“Manitoulin is committed to serving its customers wherever they may be, and never more so than during these difficult times,” said Gord Smith, chief executive officer, Manitoulin Group of Companies. “Through Manitoulin Transport, businesses can access the full scope of services provided by the broader Manitoulin Group of Companies. This provides convenience and simplicity, plus the competitive advantage of having a local partner with a global reach that can provide all the transportation and supply chain services they may require now and in the future, whatever their industry.”

As an additional gesture of commitment to the community and in keeping with its practice of giving back, Manitoulin Transport will be donating funds to three local organizations; Oscar’s Place The Pas Homeless Shelter, Snow Lake Family Resource Centre, and Lord’s Bounty Food Bank in Flin Flon.

About Manitoulin Transport

Manitoulin Transport is a leading North American transportation and logistics solutions provider. As a single-source carrier, it offers a wide array of transportation solutions, including; expedited less-than-truckload and truckload, transborder, intermodal, private fleet, guaranteed service, heavy haul, temperature-controlled, dangerous goods and supply chain management. Manitoulin leverages its extensive network to service major urban and rural areas. In North America, its distribution coverage consists of 82 Canadian terminals and 200 U.S. service centres. All these solutions are assisted by its state-of-the-art technology that provides customers with 24 x 7 critical shipping information to manage and complete their supply chain processes. For more information visit www.manitoulintransport.com. Manitoulin Transport is a member of Manitoulin Group of Companies.

About Manitoulin Group of Companies

Manitoulin Group of Companies is Canada’s leading privately owned transportation and logistics solutions provider. It has over 60 years’ experience servicing a variety of industries and some of the world’s largest organizations. As a single-source provider, it is able to create operational efficiencies across the supply chain. Its offerings include; expedited less-than-truckload/truckload, crating, customs brokerage, international freight forwarding, global time critical delivery, residential and commercial moving, heavy haul, logistics, warehousing, projects and supply chain management. Manitoulin leverages its extensive network to connect businesses across Canada and around the world. For more information, please visit www.manitoulingroup.com.