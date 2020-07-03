Manitoulin Transport opens new terminal building in The Pas, Manitoba

TORONTO – Manitoulin Transport announced June 3 the opening of its new transportation terminal in The Pas, Manitoba. The new, purpose-built terminal replaces the existing location.

“This new terminal demonstrates Manitoulin’s commitment to The Pas and surrounding areas and to Canada’s smaller communities in general,” said Jeff King, president, Manitoulin Transport. “Manitoulin was founded in a small town, and we have always been acutely aware of the important role they play in the flow of commerce across Canada. Only by providing coverage across smaller communities and urban areas can a transportation provider be truly national. We will continue to provide smaller towns with access to the same reliable service offerings, technology, various types of transportation equipment, customer service and dedicated sales representatives that we do in larger urban areas. Also, we will continue to expand our offerings in smaller communities as customer needs dictate. The Pas, Snow Lake, Flin Flon and Creighton are all serviced overnight from Winnipeg and Brandon.”

“Manitoulin is committed to serving its customers wherever they may be, and never more so than during these difficult times,” said Gord Smith, chief executive officer, Manitoulin Group of Companies. “Through Manitoulin Transport, businesses can access the full scope of services provided by the broader Manitoulin Group of Companies. This provides convenience and simplicity, plus the competitive advantage of having a local partner with a global reach that can provide all the transportation and supply chain services they may require now and in the future, whatever their industry.”