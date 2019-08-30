Manitoulin Transport employee looking forward to retirement

GORDON – A long-time employee of Manitoulin Transport has enjoyed his time with the company, and is also looking forward to retirement.

“Yes, I have really enjoyed my time working at Manitoulin Transport and the people I’ve worked with over the years,” Bob Elgie told the Recorder late last week.

“I started with the company in March 1985, in the Sault as a terminal manager there,” Mr. Elgie said. “We moved to Gore Bay in August 1986 and over the next few years I held several different positions with Manitoulin.”

Mr. Elgie noted he started to work in Dispatch at Manitoulin Transport since 1992 and has been employed in this department ever since.

As for retirement, Mr. Elgie told the Recorder, “I plan to relax, work on my camp and maybe get back into golfing,” he said, noting that he and his wife Terri will soon by moving from their home in Gore Bay to a new residence in Gordon/Barrie Island township.