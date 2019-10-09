Manitoulin Transport Celebrates Grand Opening of New Terminal in Kingston, ON

TORONTO – October 9, 2019 – Manitoulin Transport today celebrated the official grand opening of its new transportation terminal in Kingston, Ontario. Located at 1265 McAdoo Lane, Glenburnie, ON, the new terminal provides increased shipping capacity and ensures Manitoulin can meet future customer demand as economic growth in the area continues. Manitoulin executives and customers, Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson, and members of the media attended the event.

“It is very gratifying to come into a community and feel we can contribute to its success,” said Jeff King, President, Manitoulin Transport. “We understand that there is a demand for quality local providers of freight transportation services which we are delighted to fill.”

“We are delighted to welcome Manitoulin Transport to Kingston,” said Mayor Paterson. “Manitoulin Transport is a company that embraces technological innovation and is deeply committed to customers. I believe it’s an excellent addition to Kingston. With the arrival of Manitoulin, our businesses now have a wider range of service providers to choose from to take their products across Canada or to any part of the world.”

“Manitoulin’s investment demonstrates our commitment to Kingston and the surrounding areas,” said King. “We have partnered successfully with businesses in other parts of the country to help them meet their supply chain objectives and intend to do the same in Kingston. Our customers choose Manitoulin for several reasons; we have the most direct shipping coverage in Canada, we simplify their shipping through our technology, and our more than 4,000 pieces of transportation equipment provides the shipping reliability they expect. As well, our customers have access to Manitoulin Group’s broad suite of global transportation and logistics solutions which can satisfy all of their supply chain needs.”

About Manitoulin Transport:

Manitoulin Transport is a leading North American transportation and logistics solutions provider. As a single-source carrier, it offers a wide array of transportation solutions, including; expedited less-than-truckload and truckload, transborder, intermodal, private fleet, guaranteed service, heavy haul, temperature-controlled, dangerous goods and supply chain management. Manitoulin leverages its extensive network to service major urban and rural areas. In North America, its distribution coverage consists of 82 Canadian terminals and 200 U.S. service centres. All these solutions are assisted by its state-of-the-art technology that provides customers with 24 x 7 critical shipping information to manage and complete their supply chain processes. For more information visit www.manitoulintransport.com. Manitoulin Transport is a member of Manitoulin Group of Companies.

About Manitoulin Group of Companies:

Manitoulin Group of Companies is Canada’s leading privately owned transportation and logistics solutions provider. It has over 50 years’ experience servicing a variety of industries and some of the world’s largest organizations. As a single-source provider, it is able to create operational synergies that compound efficiencies across the supply chain. Its offerings include; expedited less-than-truckload/truckload, crating, customs brokerage, international freight forwarding, global time critical delivery, residential and commercial moving, heavy haul, logistics, warehousing, projects and supply chain management. Manitoulin leverages its extensive network to connect businesses across Canada and around the world. For more information, please visitwww.manitoulingroup.com.