Manitoulin teacher cited for Governor General’s award

MANITOULIN – Manitoulin Island teacher Heather Jefkins is one of the recipients of the 2019 Governor General’s History Award for Excellence in Teaching.

Ms. Jefkins, who teaches Grades 3 and 4 at Assiginack Public School in Manitowaning, has had her students explore the traditional fibre arts of quilting and weaving over the past five months in a project called Weaving Stories and Stitching History.

By examining history through the lens of textile arts, students investigated the daily lives of early settlers as well as made comparisons between the past and the present.

Ms. Jefkins’ students had the opportunity to learn how to quilt, weave, cross-stitch and embroider, as well as to help to prepare raw fleece provided by a local farmer. She will be presented with the award and be sharing her experiences as part of the 12th Canada’s History Forum on January 19.

See next week’s Recorder for more coverage.