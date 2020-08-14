Manitoulin Shootout expected to be a hit with salmon fishermen

MANITOULIN – If the interest among fishermen so far is any evidence, the Manitoulin Salmon Shootout being held this weekend should be a huge success!

“It seems to be super popular,” stated Dave Patterson, one of the two ‘Ontario Fishing Guys,’ along with Aaron Case, who are hosting the event. This duo sought to fill the void left by the Manitoulin Expositor Salmon Classic (MESC) which, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was cancelled until 2021.

“This will be a two-day event, and prizes are going to be based on ticket sales,” Mr. Patterson told the Recorder last Friday. Tickets are $50 per angler, and all anglers in the boat must have a ticket.

The prize structure includes: first place, 50 percent of ticket sales; second place, 20 percent of ticket sales; and third prize, 10 percent of ticket sales.

“Twenty percent of the tickets sales will be divided evenly between Manitoulin Streams, Little Current Fish and Game Club and Gore Bay Fish and Game Club,” said Mr. Patterson. With 300 tickets available, if all tickets are sold, each of these three groups will receive $2,000 each.

There are two weigh stations for the derby, the South Baymouth marina and Providence Bay marina, on Saturday from 9 am to 10 pm and Sunday from 9 am to 2 pm.

Tickets are available at the Manitoulin Expositor office in Little Current, Up Top Sports Shop in Mindemoya and Moxy’s Bait and Tackle in Lively.