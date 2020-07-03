Manitoulin Secondary teacher receives prestigious award for excellence and innovation in mathematics

M’CHIGEENG - Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) teacher Heather Theijsmeijer has received a prestigious award in recognition of her excellence and innovations in mathematics teaching.

“I was so excited to have been nominated, and notified I had won the award,” Ms. Theijsmeijer told the Recorder on Sunday. “It is an honour to have won this award.”Ms. Theijsmeijer noted that since the Ontario Mat...