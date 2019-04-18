Manitoulin Secondary School music fundraiser a huge success

EVANSVILLE – If it is great music and delicious food you want, the Burpee-Mills Complex was the place to be recently as patrons packed the venue for the Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) music fundraiser, roast beef dinner and dance.

A fabulous dinner was prepared by Melody Hore and her kitchen crew, served by MSS band members, and after dinner several MSS students provided musical entertainment for all to enjoy. If that wasn’t enough, the band Missy and The Speed Wobbles played ‘50s and ‘60s rock and roll and country music as the patrons danced the night away.

Chris Theijsmeijer, conductor of the MSS band, thanked everyone on hand prior to the dinner, and MSS students and band members started the evening’s event by singing O’Canada. This was followed by grace being provided by Reverend Janice Frame.

- Advertisement -

“I would like to thank Melody for organizing the entire dinner here this evening, along with her husband Murray and her kitchen team,” said Mr. Theijsmeijer.

Ms. Hore wanted “to thank everyone for coming out and supporting us with this fundraiser for the MSS musical program.” She noted as part of the evening, patrons put their names on the back of the tickets they had purchased, with the prize being two tickets to the annual Bluegrass in the Country festival (donated by the John Featherstone family). The winner of the tickets was Nancy Harper.

There was also a silent auction held during the evening, with many donated items up for bidding.

Then the music started, with MSS Grade 9 student Sophie Hietkamp playing a song from ‘The Sound of Music’ on the flute. Grade 9 student Ethan Theijsmeijer then played several songs on the guitar including The Beatles’ ‘Yesterday.’ Grade 11 students Abbie. Harper and Larissa Chevrette performed a duet on several songs, including a tune by Ed Sheeran, and student Mackenzie Cortes sang a beautiful song. Nick Harper sang and played the guitar to ‘Fire Fuse,’ and his self-written song ‘Help Me Jesus.’

And of course, Missy and the Speed Wobbles took to the stage for the rest of the evening to provide musical entertainment.

Mr. Theijsmeijer told the Recorder that the MSS band will be embarking on a trip to Toronto beginning this Thursday, a four-day, three-night trip. “We will be going to Toronto for an arts and culture trip. We will be going to two shows, including a musical, a ballet art workshop led by professional instructors. As well, we will be touring the University of Toronto and the Royal Ontario Museum.”