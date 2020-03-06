Manitoulin Secondary School celebrates its 50th anniversary

M’CHIGEENG – Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) is celebrating a golden milestone this year. Past and present students, staff and community members will gather on August 28 and 29, 2020 to take a walk down memory lane and catch a glimpse into the future.

“The school will look a lot different than alumni may remember,” said MSS principal Jamie Mohamed. “It is being completely reimagined from the entrance to the halls, library, classrooms, cafeteria and gymnasium. With the end in sight, we look forward to sharing the dramatic transformation during our 50th anniversary celebration.”

Nestled on the shore of West Bay in the heart of the North Channel, MSS has the distinction of being the only provincially funded public secondary school on Manitoulin Island. Over the years, it has become the academic, athletic and artistic hub for secondary school students from Gore Bay to South Baymouth to Little Current. The school currently has 420 students in Grades 9 to 12.

Since its inception in 1969, MSS has remained true to its motto—“Nulli Secundus” or second to none—as well as its traditional gold and black team jerseys.

“We’re living up to our school colours as we celebrate our pride for our school and its rich history,” said Mr. Mohamed. He added, “gold not only honours the passage of time; more importantly, it is a mark of excellence that continues to define the Mustangs to this day.”

The 50th anniversary weekend will not only be a time to rejoice in the promise of a bright future, it will also be a time to reflect on the past as alumni reconnect with classmates and community, renewing friendships in the process. A sunset cruise, vintage car show, golf social, volleyball game and live music are just some of the festivities being planned.

To learn more, visit Facebook.com/ManitoulinSSAlumni where you can explore articles from the archives, including a history of the school crest which, in anticipation of the celebration, is featured on a 50th anniversary logo over a sea of glimmering gold. The logo was designed by Noble Communications.