Manitoulin Secondary School anniversary celebration postponed

Manitoulin Secondary School’s 50th anniversary celebration, scheduled to take place on August 28 and 29, 2020, has been cancelled. A celebration will take place at a later date.

“The situation with COVID-19 continues to evolve,” said Principal Jamie Mohamed. “Our first and foremost priority is the well-being of our students, staff and community members, both past and present.”

He added: “We recognize that this is an important milestone for the school and the island community. This was a difficult decision, but the right decision at this time. We look forward to celebrating Manitoulin Secondary School’s history and achievements and dream of future successes together.”

In the meantime, Principal Mohamed and organizers of the 50th anniversary celebration invite alumni to visit https://www.facebook.com/ManitoulinSSAlumni to explore articles from the archives and share memories.

Nestled on the shore of West Bay, in the heart of the North Channel, Manitoulin Secondary School has the distinction of being the only provincially funded public secondary school on Manitoulin Island.

Over the years, it has become the academic, athletic and artistic hub for secondary school students from Gore Bay to South Baymouth to Little Current.

The school currently has 420 students in Grades 9 to 12.

