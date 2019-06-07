Manitoulin Sea Cadets hold 15th annual review ceremonies

M’CHIGEENG – It was a day of pomp, ceremony and awards, but it was also a day of bittersweet emotion as the 348 Manitoulin Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps held its 15th annual ceremonial review at Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS). Not only did the Corps recognize the passing of Barry Bevan, Navy League of Canada (Ontario division) president, but the retirement of the Manitoulin corps most senior cadet officer and coxswain Chief Petty Officer 1 (CPO1) Miranda MacKay.

“I would like to welcome everyone to the 15th annual ceremonial review,” stated master of ceremonies Lieutenant (N)Maggie King-Roi.

After the ship’s company fell in, everyone joined in singing the national anthem followed by a moment of silence for Canadian Forces who have passed on.

“Our condolences go out to the family on the recent passing of Barry Bevan, president of the Navy League of Canada (Ontario division),” said Lt. (N) King Roi.

“We are honoured to have Mr. Bernard S. Andrews as today’s reviewing officer,” said Lt. (N) King-Roi. She explained he was born in Largs, Ayrshire, Scotland in March of 1949. In his youth he was a member of the Life Boys who later became the Boys Brigade. He moved up the ranks to become a lieutenant in the first Large Boys Brigade Corps in college and university.

“He volunteered with The Royal National Lifeboat Institution, the largest charity that saves lives at sea in the West of Scotland through Maine Rescues. As a Coxswain he helped save 188 lives in his 25 years. He also assisted in searches and marine duties with the Royal Navy.”

Chief Petty Officer One Miranda MacKay, right, was presented with the Most Outstanding Cadet award by Reviewing Officer Bernard S. Andrews at the 348 Manitoulin Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps 15th annual ceremonial review, last Saturday.

The ceremony included the national anthem, a moment of silence for Canadian Forces, a general salute, inspection-march past, cadet drills and displays, including a drill with arms that had been missing from the program for a number of years, the awards ceremony and the marching off of the ship’s company.

Lt (N) King said, “the corps is made up of cadets and offices from all over Manitoulin Island.”

“The armed demonstration drill was lead by PO2 Dayna Beauchamp,” said Lt. (N) King Roi, noting it has been several years since this exercise had been held.

“We would ask that you (audience) acknowledged the staff of officers who work very hard to make this program available to the cadets,” said Lt. (N) King-Roi. The roster of officers includes Commanding Officer Sub-Lieutenant Sylvain Boucher, Sub-Lieutenant Tina Davidson executive/training officer, Lt. (N) Maggie King Roi) and NCdt (Naval Cadet) Terry Morphet, phase officer.

The 348 Manitoulin RCSCC Ship’s company includes Coxswain CPO1 Miranda MacKay, MS Declan Allison, AB Rhys Allison, PO2 Dayna Beauchamp, OS Garson Beauchamp, AB Lily Byers-Rich, AB Kyra Carpenter, PO1 Samuel Clayton, AB Savannah Crack, MS Ryan Goddard, CPO2 Abigail Harper, PO2 Lauren MacKay, CPO1 Miranda MacKay, MS Brianna Manion, OS Jamie Moor, LS Chloe Otsoquaiob, AB Benjamin Pangowish, AB Lydia Pennings, AB Austin Recollet, MS Darwin Wood and PO1 Quentis Wood.

A lengthy list of awards was then presented including The Lieutenant Commander Roger Szydziak Outstanding First Years Cadet Award to AB Rhys Allison; the Outstanding Second Year Cadet Award was presented to LS Chloe Otsoquaiob; the Outstanding Third Year Cadet Award was presented to MS Brianna Manion; The Outstanding Fourth Year Cadet Award was presented to PO2 Dayna Beauchamp; the Outstanding Fifth Year Cadet Award was presented to CPO2 Abigail Harper; the Most Improved Cadet Award was presented to MS Declan Allison; the Colonel George Bury Memorial Award, exemplifying “fidus amicus” (a true friend) was presented by Sub-Lieutenant Tina Davidson and Nick Harper (who recently retired from a seven year cadet career and who was a past recipient of the award) to PO2 Dayna Beauchamp; the Bryan Chapelle Outstanding citizenship award was presented to AB Savannah Crack; the Ed Kift Esprit de Corps Award winner (chosen by the cadets in a secret ballot) was presented to Miranda MacKay; the Legion Medal of Honour of Excellence award was presented to CPO2 Abigail Harper; the Top Marksmanship Award was presented to CPO1 Miranda MacKay; the Cadet Service Award was presented to CPO2 Lauren MacKay; the Kagawong Cenotaph Bursary Award was presented to CPO1 Miranda MacKay, who also received the Outstanding Top Cadet Award (chosen by Mr. Andrews).

The End of Career Award was presented to two cadets who aged out this year. CPO1 Miranda MacKay and CPO2 Nick Harper both received end-of-career pewter mugs, was presented to Lt. (N) Dennis Blake and Lt (N) King-Roi.

Miranda MacKay was presented with a shadow box by A/SLT Tina Davidson containing all of the insignia of ranks she had attained during her career. “That’s a bitter sweet moment,” said Lt. (N) King-Roi. “Congratulations to all the cadets for all that you have achieved.”

Manitoulin Navy League president Bob Jewell bade, “welcome to everyone. A job well done by everyone and special congratulations to Miranda and Nick.”

Commanding Officer Sylvain Boucher told the audience, “thank you for being here to celebrate our 15th annual review. A big round of applause for all the cadets, and thank you to all the parents for getting the cadets to practice every week. This community is just incredible he said, noting the support from the local Legions, Lions Clubs and other groups.

Then the special ceremony involving outgoing Manitoulin Sea Cadet Corps Coxswain CPO1 Miranda MacKay passing on the symbols of her role to incoming Coxswain CPO2 Abigail Harper took place.

The new Coxswain led the cadets in the Sunset ceremony, including the lowering of the Canada flag and playing of ‘Sunset.’

A reception for family and friends was held following the ceremonies.