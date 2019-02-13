Manitoulin Sea Cadet Corps moving to MSS

M’CHIGEENG—The Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps Manitoulin is moving to a new home base this month—Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS)—and to mark this change, the Manitoulin Navy League is inviting Manitoulin youths to an open house at the high school next Tuesday, February 19.

For the last few years, the Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps Manitoulin trained every Monday night and called the Little Current Public School its home. Every week some cadets travelled long distances to be part of the Canadian Cadet organization, limiting its reach into the different Manitoulin communities. In fact, since its inception 15 years ago, the Manitoulin Sea Cadet Corps has had its weekly parade nights in Little Current.

In October, the Rainbow District School Board and MSS offered up some office space to the Corps, allowing it to centralize its activities and therefore offering the cadet experience to more Island youth.

According to acting sub-lieutenant Sylvain Boucher, commanding officer of RCSCC Manitoulin, this is a great opportunity for the corps. “We are Manitoulin and proud of it, and this move will help us get closer to our goals of reaching out and offering more youth a chance to be involved in the cadet movement. It also will help us grow in numbers and secure a long-lasting future for the cadet corps.”

For those who would like to find out more about the Royal Canadian Sea Cadets, Mr. Boucher says this special information night will be held at MSS.

“We invite everyone to come out to our open house on Tuesday, February 19 from 6 until 9 pm where we will be able to answer all your questions about cadets,” he says. “We offer exciting and unique activities like boating and sailing, music, teamwork, citizenship (community events, parades), leadership, camping, marksmanship,

naval knowledge, local, regional and national competitions and sea cadets can even apply to attend a summer training centre for up to eight weeks each summer and get paid while doing it.”

Mr. Boucher adds that joining cadets is free and includes the cost of the uniform. The only requirement is that you must be between the ages of 12 and 18 and be a Canadian resident. If interested, simply bring along your birth certificate and health card to enrol as a cadet. If you can’t make it during the open house, anyone can register on any regular Monday parade night during the year. RCSCC Manitoulin is currently preparing to take part in the upcoming marksmanship competition to be held in Sudbury March 3 and seamanship competitions at a later date.

The RCSCC Manitoulin and its sponsor, the Manitoulin Navy League Branch, would like to also take this opportunity to thank the Little Current Public School for welcoming and allowing them to parade each week at the school.

The marksmanship training events will continue to be Sundays, hosted by the Little Current branch of the Royal Canadian Legion in the upstairs hall and the Cadet Corps also wishes to thank the Legion branch.

For more information about cadets, please call 705-805-0350.

- Advertisement -