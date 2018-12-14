Manitoulin School of Martial Arts expanding into Gore Bay

GORE BAY—The Manitoulin School of Martial Arts is expanding into Gore Bay in the new year.

“It’s a big step for our school,” said Dan Fletcher, head instructor of the martial arts school, when contacted by The Recorder last week. “We’ve been here nine years as of January, and we have about 80 students who attend classes in Little Current (weekly). We pull in people from all over the Island.”

Mr. Fletcher, who works in Mindemoya, said that he has had requests from almost every town and community on Manitoulin about holding the martial arts program there. “About a year ago, one of my students in Gore Bay said I should look into opening a class in Gore Bay. Anya Wright, who works at the Canada Post Office in Gore Bay, has been training with me for seven years and recently obtained her first degree black belt and has trained in Judo. I am still going to be the head instructor but Anya will be helping me in Gore Bay. Anya was very willing to commit to help so I felt this was a great opportunity to have a class in Gore Bay.”

Mr. Fletcher said since deciding to open the training school in Gore Bay, “we’ve had quite a few students, about half a dozen sign up; there is quite a bit of interest. We will try it out and see how we do.”

The Manitoulin School of Martial Arts holds classes every Wednesday in Little Current.

The class in Gore Bay will begin January 14 and be held in the town’s community hall on Meredith Street. The classes will take place on successive Mondays from 6:30 to 8 pm until June.

“It’s exciting and interesting to expand our school into Gore Bay. We’re looking forward to it,” added Mr. Fletcher.

For more information, call (705) 348-0455 or email at renshidan@gmail.com.