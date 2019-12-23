Manitoulin rinks take part in Espanola Curling Club youth challenge bonspiel

ESPANOLA—Three Manitoulin Island rinks took part in the Espanola Curling Club Youth Challenge recently.

“There were three teams from the Island among the eight teams that took part,” said Angela Johnston, coach of the teams. “It was more of a fun bonspiel to learn the game a little more and have an opportunity for teams to play together.”

Two teams representing Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) took part. One team was skipped by McKenna Barnes and included Darwin Wood, Declan Allison, Brian Goddard and Ethan Theijsmeijer. “They’ve been curling a month and this was their first curling bonspiel. They did well, and won a game against CMPS,” Ms. Johnston told the Recorder.

A second MSS team, a girls’ team made up of skip Nicole Shank, Jenna Shank, Bella Jefkins and Caleigh Quinlan also won a game in the event. “They’ve been curling together for quite awhile,” said Ms. Johnston.

“The CMPS (Central Manitoulin Public School) team was the youngest team that took part,” Ms. Johnston told the Recorder. “They played well and took some ends,” she said, noting the rink included Nevaeh Harper, Autumn Davy, Andrew Hague, Mady Keller, Eric Wall and Spencer Thompson.