Manitoulin Physio opens its doors in new M’Chigeeng location

M’CHIGEENG—The sign is up, the doors are open and all hands are on deck at the newly constructed Manitoulin Physio Centre (MPC) located at 1555 Hwy 551 in M’Chigeeng. The team of physio and occupational therapists, massage therapists, kinesiologists and administrative staff at MPC hit the ground running as soon as the building was completed in early May. All staff personnel were on hand August 31 to provide one on one tours of the 3,000 plus square foot facility and answer questions related to the multitude of services and access points.

Owner, clinic director and kinesiologist Derek Debassige told The Expositor, “This much-needed expansion has been in the works for some time and to be here this summer is a great success for us. I have to sincerely thank our team for their patience, and the people that use our services for their support. I’d like to give special thanks to Ed Legge and his hard-working construction crew for their commitment to quality work and to meeting the challenging timelines of opening this spring. We didn’t want another peak summer season to pass without patients being treated comfortably in our new home.”

He went on to add that he wanted to use all Manitoulin-based trades and supplies for this project, and was successful in doing so. He expressed his appreciation by issuing a special thanks to all who worked on the build.

- Advertisement -

“Our focus now,” he said, “is streamlining our operations, increasing access, and on the continued integration of services for people across all access points, in both public and private sectors.”

Mr. Debassige also remarked that “with more space comes more staff and a welcomed expansion of service options. MPC offers rehabilitation services in orthopedics, custom bracing, vestibular, concussion, pelvic health, neurologic conditions along with pediatric development. The clinic stocks a large array of rehabilitation specific products including medical bracing options, sports taping, and electrotherapy devices and supplies. As well, MPC is the chosen provider for homecare services for all of the Island’s First Nation communities.”

Mr. Debassige went on to say that MPC is pleased to welcome their newest team member, physiotherapist Tracy Auld. Originally from Thunder Bay, Ms. Auld brings a rich skill set including years treating Canada’s women’s national sledge hockey team, is an authorized provider of both pelvic health physiotherapy and acupuncture and is a former clinic owner.

“Tracy is a welcome addition and a great fit for our energetic team,” Mr. Debassige said. “I’m sure she’ll also serve as a hired gun for local bonspiels as she’s a competitive curler.”

Katlyn Glena is also a physiotherapist at MPC. She grew up in Sioux Lookout and has an extensive educational background. She earned a degree in kinesiology at the University of Waterloo, a Masters degree in clinical anatomy as well as a Masters in physiotherapy from Western University and certification in contemporary medical acupuncture from McMaster University. She has also completed the shift concussion management course.

Manitoulin also welcomed registered physiotherapist Shanjid Hasan, formerly of Toronto. Mr. Hasan studied cell and molecular biology at the University of Toronto and obtained a Masters of physical therapy from Western University. Since joining MPC, Mr. Hasan has also completed the McMaster contemporary medical acupuncture program and, with interest in persistent pain, has led some six-week small group educational sessions on Manitoulin.

MPC member Grace King is an occupational therapist who grew up in Huron County. She obtained a degree in life sciences from Queens University and an occupational therapy degree from the University of Toronto. Ms. King is an assistive devices program authorizer and helps people find ways to maximize their independence.

Haweater Leslie Taylor is a registered kinesiologist. She has a BSc in human kinetics from the University of Guelph and specializes in functional movement screening and exercise prescriptions. Ms. Taylor is a varsity hockey alum and was an instructor for three years for the Guelph Gryphon hockey school for women. Here on Manitoulin, she assists with Special Olympics baseball and helps to coach the girls’ hockey team at Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS).

Laura Shilliday trained as a registered massage therapist at Centennial College and graduated as a Millenium Scholar. She joined MPC in 2011 and uses a variety of approaches in manual therapy including myofascial release, Thai massage, cupping, aromatherapy and yoga-based exercise.

Lisa Corbiere of M’Chigeeng First Nation is also a registered massage therapist. She is schooled in early childhood education and obtained her massage therapy training at Fleming College. Ms. Corbiere offers regular treatments for clients, but also performs specialty healings such as East Indian head massage, Thai massage, Thai hot stem facial massage and hot stone massage.

Joanna Rosenbaum is a mother of two, a registered kinesiologist and an administrative assistant. She is originally from Hamilton and earned her degree at McMaster University where she is a varsity volleyball alumni. Ms. Rosennaum has lived on Manitoulin since 2005 and had her own business offering massage therapy, personal training and fitness classes. She joined MPC when it opened in 2007. Currently, she is pursuing functional movement screen accreditation and is also instructing the Stand-Up program for seniors and others.

Cindy Campbell is the office administrator for MPC and Mr. Debassige touts her abilities, saying that she is highly organized and detail-oriented which ensures that clients receive the best service at point of contact. “Cindy,” he says, “is an enthusiastic, driven team member with an infectious positive attitude.” Ms. Campbell has over 20 years of administrative and financial experience and has an interest in health and wellness and a love of learning.

Administrative assistant Ginger Cranston rounds out the staff at MPC. Ms. Cranston was born and raised in Hamilton, moved to Manitoulin two and a half years ago and resides in Tehkummah. She joined MPC in June of 2017 and brings over 15 years of administrative experience in the private physiotherapy setting.

As Mr. Debassige outlined, the personable and highly trained team at MPC is adept at treating their clientele for a range of conditions from back pain, sports injuries, tendonitis, MS, diabetes, nerve injuries, headaches, arthritis, fibromyalgia, and stroke to motor vehicle accidents.

MPC is open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm. For more information, or to make an appointment, call 705-377-6244

MPC continues to offer massage therapy at their site at 82 Bay Street in M’Chigeeng and offers outpatient services at a satellite site in Wiiikwemkoong. Services at all sites can also be booked centrally by calling 705-377-6244.