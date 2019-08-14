Manitoulin OPP warn seniors about recent fraud

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – The Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding seniors to be cautious when being approached by anyone wanting to do work on their homes. On the 7th of August, 2019, three males attended a residence on Manitoulin Island, Ontario, offering to do a “driveway sealing job”.



Once the resident agreed to the set fee, the males performed the work. The work was completed in a sub-standard manner. The male then increased the job price considerably and requested payment be made in cash. While one of the men was at the residence he also asked to use the washroom twice, which the home owner allowed. After he had left the residence, the senior noticed that all of her money was missing from her wallet. The police investigation has revealed that the male requested to use the washroom during the visit to the residence in order to gain access to the home.



The suspect vehicles are described as a wine coloured, crew cab, half tonne pick-up truck, along with a white coloured, crew cab, half tonne pick-up.



The OPP would like to remind members of the public:



Never allow strangers to enter your home (via internet, phone or door) and take information about you and/or your assets.

Do not feel pressured into signing contracts.

Do not be afraid to ask for advice from a trusted person.

Remember, if in doubt, do not proceed and call the Police immediately about anything suspicious!

If you or someone you know are a victim of a fraud or scam, please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.

The Canadian Anti-fraud Centre is a resource anyone can use to access the known frauds in Ontario. The public can also contact them to file a complaint. Please contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or report online at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.