Manitoulin OPP to host information session at new detachment

The new headquarters of the Manitoulin Detachment on Boosnek Road in Little Current is complete and in service. The new 20,000 square foot building features state-of-the-art facilities designed to keep the public, staff and those awaiting trial safe and sound with its walls. Located in the Hayward Street subdivision, the detachment offices boast three entrances, two of which are restricted to police access only. The civilian entrance is located off Boosneck Road. photo by Alicia McCutcheon

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – The new Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is now operational. Detachment Commander Inspector Megan Moriarity and her team are hard at work delivering policing services to the Communities in the area.

The detachment has been outfitted with advanced technology and state-of-the-art policing equipment to ensure officers have the tools and space they require to provide residents with modern, cost-effective and high-quality police services. 

The public is invited to join us for an information session about the new detachment.

PUBLIC INFORMATION SESSION

When: Wednesday September 9, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

Where: MANITOULIN DETACHMENT

54 Boosneck Road

Little Current, Ontario

Local detachment business inquiries can continue to be made from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or by calling 705-368-2200 or toll free 1-888-310-1122.

Controlled access to the new Little Current Detachment will be in place in order to protect the public and detachment personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please join us for this valuable information session.

