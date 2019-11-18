Manitoulin OPP responds to break and enter in progress

MINDEMOYA – On November 15 at approximately 5:10 pm, officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the United Chiefs and Council of Manitoulin (UCCM) Anishnaabe Police, responded to a break and enter in progress at a residence in Mindemoya.

Officers arrested the suspect on Highway 551 in possession of stolen property. Investigation revealed that the suspect had broken into a second residence nearby.

As a result, 32-year-old Kimel Corbiere from Mindemoya has been charged with: Break, Enter Dwelling House – Commit Indictable Offence – two counts, contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC); Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC; and Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Other Drugs, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Mr. Corbiere served 18 months following his December 2016 sentencing in the 2014 beating death of John Cecil Panamick, a M’Chigeeng elder.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at Bail Court in Gore Bay on November 18, 2019.

The Manitoulin OPP would like to thank the Mindemoya Neighbourhood Watch for their assistance.