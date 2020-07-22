Manitoulin OPP operation safe driver initiative concludes

(ESPANOLA, ON) – Members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were one of many road safety partners in North America working together with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) for “Operation Safe Driver.”

The campaign ran from July 12 to July 18, 2020 and focussed on many driving behaviours that contribute negatively to road safety.

Manitoulin Detachment of the OPP laid the following charges for motor vehicles and commercial motor vehicles (CMV) while monitoring road safety:

Speeding – 51 charges

Seatbelt – 1 charge

Fail to Obey Traffic Control – 2 charges

Fail to Yield Right of Way – 1 charge

Improper Passing – 2 charges

Other Provincial offences – 1 charge

Warn Range Suspensions – 1 charge

Other Criminal Code – 1 charge

CMV (Documents) – 2 charges

Please slow down and keep good driving habits a priority. Be a “Safe Driver” while operating on Ontario roads. Safety is everyone’s responsibility.