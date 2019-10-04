Manitoulin OPP on the look out for seat belt use

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – Members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be on patrol for the OPP Fall Seat Belt Campaign that is ongoing from October 2, until October 11, 2019.



Road fatalities that are related to the lack of an occupant restraint are highly preventable so even one death in this category of causal factors is one too many.



Keep in mind that a driver/passenger can be charged and face a fine totalling $240 and two demerit points for seatbelt infractions. Drivers are legally responsible for ensuring that passengers under the age of 16 are buckled up in a seat belt, or an appropriate child car seat or booster.



Last year (2018), 49 people killed in collisions on OPP-patrolled roads were not wearing or not properly wearing a seat belt.



It only takes a few seconds to buckle up. A properly worn seat belt greatly increases your chances of surviving a motor vehicle collision.