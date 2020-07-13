Manitoulin OPP make arrests on outstanding warrants, firearm seized

On July 11 at approximately 11:44 pm, members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the OPP received information that persons wanted out of Toronto were headed to Manitoulin Island from the Greater City of Sudbury.

The vehicle was located and stopped on Highway 6, Little Current. All persons in the vehicle were arrested without incident. A firearm and a large quantity of Canadian currency was seized. The Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit is assisting with the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, a 22-year-old, of Scarborough was charged with: unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm; possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with; careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; and possession property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The accused was held for bail court in Gore Bay with a scheduled bail hearing on July 13, 2020.

A 47-year-old of Wiikwemkoong was also charged with: unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm; possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with; careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order; and possession property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The accused was held for bail court in Gore Bay with a scheduled bail hearing on July 13, 2020.

A 71-year-old of Wiikwemkoong was charged with: unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm; possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with; careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The accused was released on an undertaking to appear with a court date of September 30 in Gore Bay.

Public safety is not believed to be a concern at this time.

Any person with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Manitoulin OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at to SudburyCrimeStoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.