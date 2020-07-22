Manitoulin OPP lays charges for assault with a weapon

(CURTIN TWP, ON) – On July 21, 2020, at approximately 8:08 p.m. members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an assault with a weapon in progress in Whitefish Falls, Curtin Township.

As a result of the investigation, a 51-years-old man, of Whitefish Falls was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault causing bodily harm contrary to section 267(b) of the Criminal Code (CC) (2 counts), and

Break, enter a place – commit indictable offence contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused was held for Bail Court in Sudbury with a scheduled bail hearing on July 22, 2020.