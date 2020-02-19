Manitoulin OPP lays charges after theft

On February 14, 2020 officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the OPP responded to a report of a theft and assault in progress from a business in Kagawong.

As a result of the investigation, a 27-year-old of M’Chigeeng First Nation woman has been charged with: two counts of assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC), and theft under $5,000, shoplifting, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on April 1.