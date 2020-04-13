Manitoulin OPP lays charge for domestic assault

(ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, ON) – On April 12, 2020, officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute in Silverwater.

Officers arrested and charged a 49-year-old from Silverwater for the following:

  • Assault – Spousal contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC) (3 counts), and
  • Forcible confinement contrary to section 279(2) of the CC.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay.