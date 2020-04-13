Manitoulin OPP lays charge for domestic assault

(ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, ON) – On April 12, 2020, officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute in Silverwater.

Officers arrested and charged a 49-year-old from Silverwater for the following:

Assault – Spousal contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC) (3 counts), and

Forcible confinement contrary to section 279(2) of the CC.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay.