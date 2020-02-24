Manitoulin OPP lay spousal assault charges

(ASSIGINACK TOWNSHIP, ON) – On February 22, 2020, officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic disturbance in Assiginack Township, Ontario.

As a result of the investigation, a 29-year-old from Wikwemikong First Nation was arrested and charged with:

Assault – Spousal – two counts, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC);

Mischief- Domestic, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC; and

Fail to Comply with Recognizance, contrary to section 145(3) of the CC

The accused was held in custody and will appear before the Provincial Court of Justice in Wikwemikong.

Victims of domestic assaults are not alone. If you have been assaulted by an intimate partner or know someone that has, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the Manitoulin Family Resources website at www.mfresources.net for assistance. A toll free call can also be placed to the Assaulted Women’s Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 9-1-1.