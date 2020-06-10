Manitoulin OPP lay multiple charges after domestic dispute

(SPRING BAY, ON) – On June 6, 2020, members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a domestic dispute that had occurred the previous evening at a residence in Campbell Township.

As a result of the investigation, a 49-year-old, from Tehkummah Township was arrested and charged with:

Assault – Spousal – two counts, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC);

Mischief – Domestic – two counts, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC;

Theft Under $5,000 – two counts, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC;

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm – Spousal, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC; and

Uttering Threats – Damage Property, contrary to section 264.1(1)(b) of the CC.

The OPP will not be releasing the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim. The accused was released from Bail Court and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in July 2020.