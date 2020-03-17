Manitoulin OPP Lay Charges at Traffic Stop

(ASSIGINACK TOWNSHIP, ON) – On March 16, 2020, at approximately 7:43 p.m. a member of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) initiated a vehicle stop on Highway 6, Assiginack Township.

Further investigation revealed that the driver was prohibited.

Kyle OSAWAMICK, 27-years-old, of the Wikwemikong First Nation, was arrested and charged with the following:

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code (CC) contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) CC.

The vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on June 17, 2020.