Manitoulin OPP investigating theft of truck from Billings Township

(BILLINGS TWP, ON) – On July 4, 2019, at approximately 11:26 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a recovered stolen Dodge Ram pick-up truck with a large flat deck float trailer on Newburn Road in Billings Township, Ontario.

The vehicle and trailer were recovered in close proximity from where it had been stolen.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for the theft or mischief incident should please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at to www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.