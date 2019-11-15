Manitoulin OPP investigating theft of firearm from residence

(MINDEMOYA, ON) – Officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a break and enter at a residence on King Street in Mindemoya, Ontario.



The offence is believed to have occurred sometime between November 11, 2019, and November 14, 2019.



Alcohol and a Mossberg 500-pump action-12 gauge shotgun (camouflage color) were stolen from the residence. The firearm was locked and in a black case.



Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this break, enter and theft should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.



Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at to www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.