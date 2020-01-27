Manitoulin OPP investigates theft

On January 25, officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a theft occurrence on Highway 540 in Burpee and Mills.

Officers responded to the scene and found a person of interest with their vehicle stuck in the snow. As a result of the investigation, 55-year-old woman from Burpee and Mills has been charged with theft under $5,000, contrary to section 334(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on February 19.