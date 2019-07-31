Manitoulin OPP investigates substantial mischief to Manitoulin Secondary

BILLINGS—On July 24, members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a break and enter and vandalism to Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) in Billings Township.

Officers attended the school and found that vandals had broken in, removed fire extinguishers and discharged them throughout the school. Multiple windows and doors were damaged. Video surveillance was obtained from the scene. The investigation is continuing with the assistance of an OPP Scenes of Crime Officer (SOCO).

The high school is currently undergoing extensive renovations as part of a makeover for the school’s 50th anniversary. According to Rainbow District School Board media spokesperson Nicole Charette, the vandalism will not mean a delay in the construction.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at to sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.