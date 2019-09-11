Manitoulin OPP investigate vehicle destroyed by fire

(SILVER WATER, ON) – On September 10, 2019, at approximately 7:41 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Robinson Township Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle on fire at a gravel pit near Highway 540 in Robinson Township, Ontario.

The vehicle, suspected to be a Dodge Journey, was destroyed by the fire. The investigation is continuing with the assistance of a Scenes of Crime Officer (SOCO).

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this vehicle fire, please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at to www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.